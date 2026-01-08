Strong 5.5 earthquake strikes near Ecuador, Peru border

+ ↺ − 16 px

A strong magnitude-5.5 earthquake shook a region east of Yantzaza, Ecuador, shortly after midnight on Thursday. The quake hit at 12:17 a.m. local time at a depth of roughly 100 kilometers, and was felt across nearby areas on both sides of the Ecuador–Peru border.

Seismology agencies in the region reported slightly different readings, with Colombia’s geological service listing the quake at magnitude 5.7 and other agencies confirming 5.5. Because of its depth, experts say the earthquake was widely felt but unlikely to cause major damage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Preliminary assessments indicate no serious injuries or structural destruction. Shaking was reported in several nearby provinces, while monitoring centers continue to track updates and potential aftershocks.

