Strong wind blows off roofs in Yerevan

The roofs, which were blown off by the strong wind in Yerevan on Tuesday, fell on the public road of Yerevan’s Myasnikyan Avenue on Tuesday.

The avenue was closed from both sides for about 40 minutes, Armenian News - NEWS.am correspondent reports.

There are still roof parts fallen from nearby buildings on the public road, this having blocked the traffic.

Tha avenue was partially opened while ago.

Yerevan Municipality informed Armenian News – NEWS.am that the strong wind recorded on Tuesday caused damage resulted in certain inconvenience.

Upon the instruction of Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan, the relevant services of the Municipality staff have already engaged in removing the damage caused by the wind.

News.Az

