Sugar price in Armenia likely to rise in 2020

The price of sugar in Armenia is very likely to rise in 2020, Gegham Gevorgyan, the head of State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition, told a press conference today.

According to him, the prime cost of locally produced sugar is higher than the price of imported sugar. The bulk comes from Russia, where the price is quite low.



He said a study showed that eight supermarkets in Yerevan sold the sugar at 223 drams (0.46 cents) per kilogram. In some other stores, the price was 209 drams (0.46 cents) per kilogram, ARKA reports.



Gevorgyan said the low prices were unnatural, so the regulator expects prices to rise to start from January 2020.



He added that starting from 2025 a duty will be introduced on imported sugar from third countries, and if the problem of the high cost of locally produced sugar is not resolved before that, consumers may face new problems.

News.Az

