Supporters of Armenia’s ex-president Kocharyan stages protest outside German embassy in Yerevan

Supporters of Armenia’s former president Robert Kocharyan held a protest action in front of the German Embassy in Yerevan on Wednesday, according to news.am.

On February 1, a meeting is scheduled between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The protesters, during the rally, handed the letter to the ambassador. In the letter, they, in particular, noted that the case of Robert Kocharyan is illegal, and it is necessary that the international community pay attention to this fact.

Kocharyan—along with several other former officials—is charged within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.

News.Az

