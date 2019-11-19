Suspicious package prompts evacuation of Milwaukee Fire Station

+ ↺ − 16 px

A suspicious package of unknown content was found on Monday night near a fire station located at 4060 N. 27th St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to multiple reports, Sputnik reported.

Local media reported that, following the discovery of the package, the fire station and surrounding neighborhood were evacuated.

Hazardous materials crews along with police have arrived on the scene.

Investigators are reportedly working to determine the contents of the package.

No further details are immediately available.

News.Az

