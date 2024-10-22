Sustainability training for local hotels in the lead-up to COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

In preparation for COP29, scheduled to be held in Baku from 11th to 22nd November, the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, together with the State Tourism Agency, and the Azerbaijan Hotel Association is taking significant action to bolster sustainability competencies across all key members of staff, said Press Service of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, News.Az reports.

In support of this, hotels across Baku are participating in specialised training sessions.The training sessions, designed in line with the Sustainability Guidelines developed by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company and conducted by specialists from the relevant departments, aim to boost the sustainability potential of the local hotel sector whilst aligning with international standards. These sessions target hotels across Baku, the Absheron Peninsula, and Sumgayit. These sessions aim to ensure local hotels adhere to high safety standards and expand their knowledge of principles such as inclusivity and accessibility.The Sustainability Guidelines created by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company for the hotel and hospitality sector incorporate the latest international best practices. The guidelines tackle key issues, such as the promotion of responsible resource management, support for the local economy, and the assurance of inclusivity, all aimed at achieving positive ecological, social, and economic outcomes. A central focus of the guidelines is to promote inclusivity, highlighting that all hotel infrastructure and services, from when guests first enter the building, must be safe and accessible for every visitor.The guidelines also encourage collaboration with local businesses and suppliers to reduce carbon emissions in the transportation sector, recommending the implementation of appropriate infrastructure and practices to conserve energy consumption and vital resources such as water. They also strive to reduce waste production - including plastics - and advocate for the creation of efficient management systems for recycling processes.

