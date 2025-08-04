Swatch CEO urges Swiss President to meet Trump over U.S. tariff dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek is calling on Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter to travel to Washington and meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in a last-minute bid to avoid a steep 39% tariff on Swiss imports.

Hayek said he believes there is still time to negotiate before the tariffs—announced on Friday, August 1—go into effect on August 7, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Karin Keller-Sutter is the boss of the Swiss government, she is the president,” Hayek said. “She should take the plane and go to Washington. That would increase the chances of a deal enormously.”

The proposed tariffs have triggered concern in Switzerland’s business community, particularly among luxury and manufacturing firms like Swatch, one of the world’s leading watchmakers.

Hayek remained optimistic that a solution could be reached:

“It’s not doomsday. Of course a settlement can be reached. Why would Donald Trump say tariffs are coming on August 1 and not implement them until the 7th? The door is always open.”

The Swiss government has not yet issued a public response to Hayek’s appeal.

News.Az