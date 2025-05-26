Sweden and Denmark reiterate solid backing for Georgia on Independence Day.

+ ↺ − 16 px

As Georgia marks its Independence Day on May 26, Sweden and Denmark have issued warm messages reaffirming their support for the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and European aspirations.

The Swedish Embassy in Georgia posted on social platform X, “Dear Georgians, warmest congratulations on your Independence Day! Sweden remains a steadfast supporter of Georgia’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. We continue to stand firmly with the Georgian people and its European aspirations.”

Echoing this sentiment, Danish Ambassador to Georgia Anne Toft Sørensen wrote on X, “Congratulations to all Georgians on your Independence Day! Denmark continues its unwavering support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Freedom cannot be taken for granted. Long live a united and independent Georgia.”

May 26 is a historic day for Georgia, commemorating the declaration of independence made in 1918, and these messages from Sweden and Denmark point out the strong bonds and shared values between Georgia and its European partners.

