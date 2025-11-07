Sweden helps fund 400 drones for Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sweden has helped Ukraine produce 400 long-range strike drones used in attacks on Russian oil refineries, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Nov. 6.

In a Facebook post, Shmyhal said he signed a letter of intent on defense innovation with Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson, deepening cooperation on military technology. The project follows Denmark’s model for co-funding Ukraine’s domestic defense production, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Sweden has provided over $9 billion in aid and plans an additional $8 billion in 2026–2027.

Ukraine’s long-range drone campaign aims to weaken Russia’s logistics and oil infrastructure. Moscow has acknowledged fuel shortages, with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak admitting in September that reserves were being used to cover a “small deficit.”

Fuel shortages have hit Crimea and southern Russia hardest, with more than 220 gas stations suspending fuel sales.

News.Az