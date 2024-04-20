Swedish Foreign Minister welcomes agreement on border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Very good news for Armenia and Azerbaijan and for the entire region of South Caucasus,” Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Tobias Billström said on X as he commented on the agreement reached by Azerbaijan and Armenia on border delimitation between the two countries.

“From this positive development we might see a lot of progress arrive in the shape of economic development, infrastructure and growth for the region, Sweden is fully committed to this end,” he noted.

News.az

News.Az