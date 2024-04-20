Swedish Foreign Minister welcomes agreement on border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan
“Very good news for Armenia and Azerbaijan and for the entire region of South Caucasus,” Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Tobias Billström said on X as he commented on the agreement reached by Azerbaijan and Armenia on border delimitation between the two countries.
“From this positive development we might see a lot of progress arrive in the shape of economic development, infrastructure and growth for the region, Sweden is fully committed to this end,” he noted.
