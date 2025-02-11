Swedish police detain individual on suspicion of plotting terrorist crimes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Swedish police said on Tuesday they had apprehended one person in the Stockholm area on suspicion of preparing terrorist crimes in a case concerning violent Islamist extremism.

The person was suspected of preparation for a terrorist offence, aggravated participation in a terrorist organisation, preparation of attempted murder and for preparing to violate legislation on the use of explosives, police said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The investigation was not linked to any previously ongoing cases, police said in a statement.

