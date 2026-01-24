Swiatek battles past Kalinskaya to reach Australian Open last 16

The Polish second seed, who is chasing her first title in Melbourne, recovered from a mid-match wobble to defeat 31st-seeded Russian Anna Kalinskaya 6-1, 1-6, 6-1, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Swiatek will next face qualifier Maddison Inglis after Naomi Osaka withdrew from her third-round match against the Australian due to injury. The former world number one was unaware of Osaka’s withdrawal at the conclusion of her own match.

“I don’t know what my reaction should be,” Swiatek said when informed by the on-court interviewer.

“But I hope Naomi is well and it’s exciting to be in the fourth round again.”

Swiatek has won four French Open titles, as well as the US Open and Wimbledon, but success at Melbourne Park has so far eluded her. Last year, she reached the semi-finals before losing to eventual champion Madison Keys.

The match began in commanding fashion for Swiatek, who broke Kalinskaya early to race to a 2-0 lead at Margaret Court Arena, where the roof was closed due to hot conditions. It was 3-0 inside 10 minutes, with the 24-year-old threatening a swift conclusion.

Swiatek wrapped up the opening set in just 24 minutes. Kalinskaya then took a medical timeout and was treated by a physiotherapist, with strapping visible on her lower back.

Momentum swung sharply in the second set as Swiatek struggled, losing it by the same 6-1 margin and requiring medical treatment herself.

When play resumed for the decider, the pattern flipped once more. Swiatek raised her level, regained control, and closed out the match convincingly, smiling broadly as she emerged victorious from a topsy-turvy encounter.

“I did not feel I was playing any worse in the second set, she just played in all the balls that went out in the first set,” Swiatek said.

“I just kept going because the momentum can change for sure.”

Swiatek arrived in Melbourne after two singles defeats at the United Cup and was pushed hard in the opening round by Chinese qualifier Yuan Yue. She looked far more assured in round two, however, easing past Czech Marie Bouzkova while dropping just five games.