Swiss parliament rejects resolution proposed by pro-Armenian lawmakers against Azerbaijan

The draft resolution No. 24.321, entitled “Annexation of Nagorno-Karabakh and the Release of Azerbaijan’s Political Prisoners,” submitted on November 5, 2024, by several pro-Armenian members of the Geneva Cantonal Parliament, was rejected on August 11, 2025, by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Council of States, the upper chamber of the Swiss Parliament, thanks to the efforts of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Swiss Confederation.

According to the Embassy of Azerbaijan, a new draft decision put forward by Carlo Sommaruga — the Committee’s vice-president known for his biased stance against Azerbaijan — which referred only to “prisoners” and the “protection of Armenian cultural heritage,” was taken off the agenda, with 5 votes against, 4 in favor, and 3 abstentions, News.Az reports.

The press release of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the upper chamber of the Swiss Parliament mentioned that the lopsided provocative initiative of the Geneva cantonal parliament placed demands solely on the Azerbaijani side, and expressed protest against such an approach.

This decision of the Swiss Parliament once again demonstrated the failure of parliamentarians supported by radical Armenian groups.

