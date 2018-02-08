Switzerland never questioned the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Switzerland does not recognize "the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh" and has never questioned the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

According to the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Swiss Confederation, the due statement came from the Foreign Ministry of Switzerland on Wednesday.

Switzerland also did not welcome the visit of President of the Swiss National Council, Dominique de Buman to Armenia and the biased statement he made on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of his visit to Armenia.

Immediately after his speech at the Armenian Parliament, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Swiss Confederation contacted the Swiss Parliament and sent a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country demanding explanations.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry issued an official statement on the issue, saying that the words of the Chairman of the National Council, as expressed in his speech, are his personal views and do not reflect the official stance of the state and the parliament. Switzerland does not recognize "the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh" and has never questioned the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The conflict is currently the biggest threat to stability in the South Caucasus.

In addition, according to official sources, the French-born de Buman has more than 20 years of friendship with Armenia and the Armenian circles. This person is known as the old enemy of Turkey and the "father of the idea" of the so-called genocide resolution adopted in Switzerland particularly by the Swiss National Council in 2003.



For many years de Buman has also been the chairman of the Swiss-Armenian friendship group at the Swiss Parliament. He also has close friendly relations with the former speaker of the Swiss-Armenian friendship group in the Armenian parliament and the current speaker of the parliament A.Babloyan.

In 2012, his name was included in the list of "undesirable persons" of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan for his visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The road leading him to the current position began two years ago with his election as the second deputy chairman of the National Council in 2016. According to the Swiss rotation rules, the person elected as the second deputy is elected as the first deputy and then the president of the National Council the next year. That is why de Buman's presidency dated to 2018.

D.de Buman's 20 year-old hostile attitude to Turkey and pro-Armenian position as a speaker of the Swiss National Council was also manifested during his tenure as a speaker of the National Council of Switzerland and after taking this position he made his first visit abroad to Armenia, guided by his personal ideology. During the trip, de Buman visited the "genocide" monument and once again expressed his pride for his role in the so-called “genocide” resolution adopted by the National Council against Turks in 2003.

News.Az

News.Az