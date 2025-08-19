Switzerland open to hosting Putin for Ukraine peace talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Switzerland has said it is ready to host Russian President Vladimir Putin for peace talks on Ukraine, despite an existing International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against him, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said Tuesday.

Cassis told Swiss broadcaster SRF that neutral Switzerland, a signatory to the ICC, could host Putin if he attends solely for peace purposes, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"This has to do with our diplomatic role, with international Geneva as the European headquarters of the United Nations," Cassis explained.

The proposal follows French President Emmanuel Macron’s suggestion to use Geneva as a venue for talks between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, after a meeting in Washington with U.S. President Trump and European leaders.

The ICC issued the warrant in 2023, accusing Putin of the war crime of deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine—more than a year after Russia’s invasion began.

News.Az