Sydney health alert after Legionnaires’ disease cluster grows

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fourth case of potentially deadly Legionnaires’ disease has been reported in Sydney, prompting a fresh health alert.

All four individuals, including three confirmed just yesterday, spent time on Clarence Street near Wynyard in the CBD between December 9 and December 18, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

Legionnaires’ disease is caused by Legionella bacteria, which can spread through contaminated water sources such as cooling towers atop large buildings. “People are exposed if contaminated water particles from a cooling system are in the air and then breathed in,” Dr. Vicky Sheppeard explained.

Symptoms can appear up to 10 days after exposure and include fever, chills, cough, and shortness of breath. The infection can lead to severe chest infections like pneumonia. Those most at risk are the elderly, people with underlying lung or other serious health conditions, and smokers.

All four patients are currently hospitalized, Sheppeard said. Authorities are investigating the source of the outbreak, and building managers in the CBD have been urged to inspect their cooling towers.

NSW Health advises anyone who has been in the Clarence Street or Wynyard areas since December 9 to monitor for symptoms. Infected individuals may develop signs of illness between two and 10 days after exposure.

News.Az