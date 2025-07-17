Syria, Druze leaders announce ceasefire as Israeli strikes hit Damascus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syrian authorities and Druze community leaders have agreed to a new ceasefire following days of heavy clashes in the southern province of Sweida.

The announcement came as Israel launched rare airstrikes in central Damascus, hitting the Defense Ministry and areas near the presidential palace, in what it said was an effort to protect Druze communities and push back Islamic militants, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Convoys of Syrian government forces began withdrawing from Sweida after the Interior Ministry and Druze religious figures confirmed the deal. However, doubts linger over whether the truce will hold; a previous ceasefire collapsed within hours, and influential Druze cleric Sheikh Hikmat Al-Hijri has already disavowed the new agreement. Israeli strikes continued even after the ceasefire announcement.

The violence erupted earlier this week after tit-for-tat attacks between Druze militias and Sunni Bedouin tribes escalated into open conflict. Government forces intervened, sparking fierce battles with Druze fighters and reports of civilian casualties.

The fighting marks the most significant challenge yet to Syria’s fragile political transition following the ouster of longtime ruler Bashar Assad in December, which ended nearly 14 years of civil war.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, over 300 people have been killed since Monday, including eight women, four children, and 165 soldiers. The Interior Ministry had earlier reported at least 30 fatalities.

Israel’s military intervention adds a dangerous dimension to the crisis. Jerusalem has framed the strikes as a defensive measure to shield Druze communities, many of whom live in Israel and serve in its army. The Golan Heights witnessed mass protests by Druze residents, some attempting to cross into Syria in solidarity with their kin.

Interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa appeared on state television Thursday, urging Druze leaders to uphold peace and accusing Israel of trying to “sow division.”

“Protecting your rights and freedoms is a top priority,” al-Sharaa said. “We reject any attempt, foreign or domestic, to break Syria’s unity.”

The government has tasked local factions and Druze spiritual leaders with maintaining order in Sweida to prevent the conflict from reigniting.

News.Az