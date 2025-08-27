Syrian president inaugurates first Damascus International Fair since Assad's removal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa officially opened the 62nd Damascus International Fair on Wednesday at the capital’s Exhibition Hall, marking the first edition of the event since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, News.Az reports citing SANA.

President al-Sharaa said, in a speech during the opening ceremony: “Throughout its commercial history, the Levant has always occupied prestigious positions among the countries of the world. Its important location has given it distinction in the services it provides and the care it provides, which has made it a safe environment for the safety of commercial caravans. It has been a vital, prosperous region on the trade caravan route between the East and the West.”



“The Levant is famous for its historical industries, including metals, textiles, food, and tourism. It was a strategic center for trade and industrial investment for several countries, and its industrial products reached all corners of the world, especially those industries that carry the culture and civilization of the land.” President al-Sharaa added.

President al-Sharaa continued: “Despite all the wars and ambitions that have befallen this land, it has maintained its status and its craftsmanship, which have been imprinted on its people and society. Agriculture, industry, and trade, along with the supply chains and services that connect them, are not just passing professions in Syria, but rather the ambition of a people and the culture of a society.”



He pointed out that the people of Syria are people of training, craftsmanship and trade, and they are masters of this art, so they made the markets of the Levant the most important stations for exchange and commercial trading in the world. However, Syria went through an era under the authority of the defunct regime, strange to its history, in which souls changed, ambitions diminished, and the country was transformed, due to policies of oppression, tyranny and corruption, into a country that repels investment, capital and creative people. People abandoned Syria and abandoned it, its production declined, it was isolated from the world, it lost its most important features, and the efforts and talents of its children were dispersed in favor of others.



For his part, Mohammad Hamza, Director General of the General Organization for Exhibitions and International Markets, said: “From Damascus, we proudly announce the launch of the 62nd Damascus International Fair, as a gateway for Syria to reconnect with the world.”

He added that this is the first edition following “the fall of the former regime and the liberation of Damascus,” considering it “a new chapter in Syria’s relationship with the world.”

Saudi businessman Issam al-Muhaideb said: “We came to beloved Syria, the cradle of civilizations that illuminated the paths of knowledge for humanity, to affirm the deep bonds of brotherhood between our two nations—leadership and people alike—and that Syria’s present is a testament to its ability to rise again.” He added that the fair represents “a promising platform for strengthening partnerships and exchanging expertise.”

Turkish Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat conveyed greetings from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, affirming his country’s support for Syria’s new path after December 8.

He said: “We have deep historical and social ties with the Syrian people, and we will offer all assistance to the Syrian government to help Syria rise after years of war.” He emphasized that rebuilding Syria is a priority for Turkey.

Saudi Assistant Minister of Investment Abdullah al-Dubaikhi conveyed greetings from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, expressing his joy at being in Damascus.

He revealed that Saudi participation continues the previously signed economic agreements with Syria worth 24 billion Saudi Riyals, and that new agreements in sectors such as energy will be signed soon. He affirmed that “Syria will not only welcome the world again—it will inspire the world again.”

News.Az