Syrian state TV says at least 8 killed, 12 wounded in Damascus blasts
- 02 Jul 2017 08:02
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 123130
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/syrian-state-tv-says-at-least-8-killed-12-wounded-in-damascus-blasts Copied
A suicide bomber blew himself up in Tahrir square in central Damascus on Sunday, killing and wounding a number of people, Reuters reported.
The bomber was in one of three car bombs that had been pursued by the authorities. The two other car bombs were destroyed in a separate location in western Damascus, state TV reported.
Syrian state TV says at least 8 killed, 12 wounded in the blasts, AP reported.
News.Az