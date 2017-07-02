Syrian state TV says at least 8 killed, 12 wounded in Damascus blasts

A suicide bomber blew himself up in Tahrir square in central Damascus on Sunday, killing and wounding a number of people, Reuters reported.

The bomber was in one of three car bombs that had been pursued by the authorities. The two other car bombs were destroyed in a separate location in western Damascus, state TV reported.

Syrian state TV says at least 8 killed, 12 wounded in the blasts, AP reported.

