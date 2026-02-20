T20 World Cup Super Eights: Zimbabwe shock as Australia crash out

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Super Eights stage of the ICC T20 World Cup begins this weekend without former champions Australia, after Zimbabwe produced one of the tournament’s biggest surprises by topping Group B.

Pakistan and New Zealand open the second phase in Colombo on Saturday, but the spotlight has been firmly on Zimbabwe, which did not even qualify for the 2024 edition. They stormed through the group stage unbeaten, defeating both Australia and co-hosts Sri Lanka to finish top, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Australia, hampered by injuries, endured a turbulent campaign and failed to reach the second round of a T20 World Cup for the first time since 2009. Local media were scathing, criticizing selection decisions and “shambolic” preparations, including a 3-0 pre-tournament series defeat in Pakistan.

Head coach Andrew McDonald acknowledged the squad was “devastated,” adding that a full review would begin once the team returned home.

Meanwhile, hosts India national cricket team — the world’s top-ranked T20 side — are favorites to retain the title on home soil. However, they face a high-stakes rematch of the 2024 final against South Africa national cricket team on Sunday at Ahmedabad’s 130,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium.

Both India and South Africa advanced with four wins from four matches in the group stage. India enter the clash on a 12-match unbeaten run at the T20 World Cup, dating back to their 2022 semi-final loss to eventual champions England national cricket team.

No team has won consecutive T20 World Cups or lifted the trophy on home soil, adding further pressure on India. Yet concerns remain over their batting consistency. Top-ranked batter Abhishek Sharma has registered three consecutive ducks, and India slumped to 77-6 against the United States before recovering to win.

Group 1 also features Zimbabwe and the West Indies cricket team, who meet in Mumbai on Monday. The West Indies, two-time champions, defeated England convincingly in the group stage and have won all four of their matches so far. They will, however, be wary of Zimbabwe’s momentum and passionate traveling supporters.

In Sri Lanka, Group 2 includes the hosts alongside England, Pakistan and New Zealand. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

Pakistan secured the final Super Eights spot with a commanding 102-run victory over Namibia. Captain Salman Agha described it as a “complete performance,” marking a strong rebound after a group-stage defeat to India.

England, another pre-tournament favorite, progressed but showed inconsistency. They lost to the West Indies and struggled in wins over Nepal, Scotland and tournament debutants Italy. However, England return to familiar territory in Kandy, where they recently swept a T20 series 3-0 against Sri Lanka.

Their top order remains under scrutiny, with Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Harry Brook yet to produce defining performances.

Sri Lanka have also fluctuated in form. Pathum Nissanka struck a century to effectively end Australia’s campaign, but the hosts later fell to Zimbabwe in their final group game, despite another half-century from Nissanka.

News.Az