TABIB: Quarantine regime to continue in Azerbaijan at least until late 2020

The quarantine regime will continue in Azerbaijan at least until late 2020, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on May 15.

“Perhaps, we will gradually get out of this situation, but certain rules will still remain in force,” the chairman said. “If we want the rules within the quarantine regime to be mitigated earlier, then the requirements must be observed.”

"The international experience shows that many countries teach citizens to live with this virus without introducing the tough quarantine regime,” Bayramli added. “Despite the taken measures, the virus is still observed among us. Maybe someday we will overcome this disease, which will depend on the social responsibility of citizens."

The chairman emphasized that a vaccine must be developed to completely eliminate the virus, but it is not ready yet and therefore the virus will still exist.

