TABIB recommends journalists, other employees of news agencies in Azerbaijan to work from home

TABIB recommends journalists, other employees of news agencies in Azerbaijan to work from home

+ ↺ − 16 px

It has been recommended that the employees of Azerbaijan's news agencies, including journalists, work from home during the weekend, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

He has made the due statement while speaking at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

“TV organizations must attract fewer employees on weekends, Interviews with the people who must have been invited to the TV shows must be held online,” Bayramli added.

News.Az

News.Az