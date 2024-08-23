Taiwan plans to build seven more submarines

The Taiwanese Cabinet has approved a plan to build seven more domestically-designed submarines over 14 years.

Premier Cho Jung-tai has approved the expanded submarine program, which is scheduled from 2025 to 2038, the Cabinet said in a statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media There is a budget of approximately NT$284 billion (US$8.88 billion) to build the seven new Indigenous Defense Submarines.The Cabinet also approved the central government's general budget for 2025, with an overall defense budget of NT$647 billion, accounting for about 2.45% of GDP.Media inquiries focused on whether funds for submarine production were included in the 2025 budget. A Ministry of National Defense statement after the Cabinet meeting suggested that while there are plans to allocate funds in next year’s budget, the plan is still under review.Cabinet Spokesperson Chen Shih-kai said in a written statement the government is committed to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region by boosting defense and domestically producing aircraft and ships — “building a resilient Taiwan, and safeguarding sovereignty.”

