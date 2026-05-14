Taiwan says China is sole risk to regional peace and stability

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Taiwan’s foreign ministry said that China is the “sole risk” to regional peace and stability following recent comments by Chinese President Xi Jinping to U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he warned that the Taiwan issue could lead to conflict.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Taipei, the ministry said that “the Beijing authorities are currently the sole risk to regional peace and stability.” It pointed to what it described as China’s “military harassment” and grey-zone activities around Taiwan and the broader region as evidence of escalating pressure, News.Az reports, citing Korea Times.

The ministry also stated that Beijing has no right to make claims on behalf of Taiwan in the international arena, rejecting China’s position on the island’s status.

The comments came in response to renewed tensions surrounding Taiwan, with the issue once again highlighted in high-level discussions between Washington and Beijing. Taiwan’s foreign ministry maintained that regional stability is being undermined by China’s actions rather than by Taiwan itself.

News.Az