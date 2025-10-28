Taiwan says relations with U.S. ‘very stable’ ahead of Trump–Xi meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said on Tuesday that he is confident in the island’s strong ties with the United States, dismissing concerns that President Donald Trump might compromise Taiwan’s interests during his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

“No, because our Taiwan–U.S. relations are very stable,” Lin told reporters in Taipei, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“No matter whether on security, trade, or business, there is close cooperation.”

The reassurance comes as Trump and Xi prepare to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit later this week — a meeting closely watched in Taipei, where fears persist that Washington could trade away support for the self-ruled island in favor of a deal with Beijing.

Since taking office earlier this year, Trump has shifted between hardline and conciliatory positions toward China, saying Xi promised not to invade Taiwan while he remains in office. However, Trump has not approved any new U.S. arms sales to Taipei so far.

Taiwan’s representative to APEC, Lin Hsin-i, described the summit as an opportunity for “equal interactions” with other members. Taiwan is allowed to participate in the forum but not represented by its president to avoid political tensions with Beijing.

China has repeatedly proposed a “one country, two systems” framework — a plan rejected by all major political parties in Taiwan. Over the past five years, Beijing has intensified military and diplomatic pressure, including frequent incursions by warplanes and warships near the island.

News.Az