Talk of troop deployments to Ukraine stirs debate in Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

Allied discussions about deploying European peacekeeping forces to Ukraine as part of a potential post-war settlement with Russia have triggered unease in Germany, where memories of its militaristic past remain strong.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has left the door open to German participation but stressed that any decision would require agreement with European partners and approval from the Bundestag. He also acknowledged the difficulty of such a mission, given Russia’s fierce opposition and uncertainty over how a peacekeeping force would function, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Criticism quickly followed. Far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) leader Alice Weidel branded the idea “dangerous and irresponsible,” accusing Merz’s conservatives of war-mongering. Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also warned that deploying troops would “probably overwhelm” Germany.

The debate reflects deep sensitivities: Germany’s Nazi history, unpopular missions in Afghanistan and Mali, and rising frustration over billions spent on military aid to Ukraine while the domestic economy struggles. Analysts say the government must tread carefully to avoid political fallout.

Meanwhile, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Britain’s Keir Starmer have been more assertive in supporting peacekeeping deployments. A recent RTL/ntv poll showed Germans almost evenly split: 49% in favor, 45% opposed. Skepticism is particularly high in eastern states facing elections next year.

Merz, who came to power pledging to build Europe’s strongest conventional army, faces declining popularity as the AfD surges in polls. The party has seized on the issue, posting a viral campaign image declaring: “Merz wants to send YOU to Ukraine? We don’t!”

For now, the chancellor insists it is “too early to give a definitive answer” on whether German troops would join a peacekeeping mission — but the debate has already exposed deep political divisions.

News.Az