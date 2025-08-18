"Coalition of the Willing" ready to send deterrent forces to Ukraine after fighting ends

The "Coalition of the Willing" confirmed its readiness to send a multinational "deterrent force" to Ukraine after the end of hostilities.

This is stated in a message distributed by the office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, News.Az reports.

"They reiterated their readiness to deploy deterrent forces as soon as hostilities cease and to help secure Ukraine's skies and seas and rebuild the armed forces," the statement said. It was published following a virtual meeting of the "coalition of the willing" on August 17, chaired by the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

The members of the group of countries that intend to assist Kyiv also "commended President [Donald] Trump's commitment to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, in which the 'coalition of the willing' will play a vital role through the multinational force for Ukraine, among other measures."

