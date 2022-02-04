Talks between Russian, Chinese presidents kick off in Beijing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart kicked off in Beijing, News.Az reports citing TASS.

This is Putin’s first visit to China since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Russian leader’s visit schedule is planned for one day. After the negotiations with the Chinese president, including a one-on-one official lunch, Putin is going to attend an opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Games.

During the talks, the leaders plan to address some key issues of the bilateral, regional and global agenda. After that, they will likely to sign a package of intergovernmental and commercial documents as well as a joint statement on international relations in the new era and global sustainable development.

News.Az