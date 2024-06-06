Talks underway to set up Russian consulates general in Azerbaijan - deputy FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow and Baku are in talks regarding the establishment of Russian consulates general in Azerbaijan, with Russia expressing hope for a positive outcome on this matter, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said during the Russia-Azerbaijan session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), News.Az reports..

"I want to emphasize that advancing our relations, including exploring new avenues for trade and economic cooperation, would be facilitated by the establishment of our general consulates in Azerbaijan. We are currently in discussions with our Azerbaijani counterparts and are hopeful for a positive outcome," stated the deputy minister.To note, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 5 to 8, with this year's theme being "The Foundations of a Multipolar World – The Formation of New Areas of Growth".

News.Az