TAP, DESFA ink agreement for maintenance TAP’s Greek section

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG and the Greek National Natural Gas System Operator (DESFA) SA have signed an agreement on the maintenance of Greek section of the TAP pipeline, Trend reports citing TAP AG consortium.

The agreement was ratified by the competent Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) on December 12, 2018, according to a message on the consortium’s website.

According to the agreement, DESFA will be responsible for the maintenance of TAP facilities along the 550km of the Greek section of the pipeline, extending from Kipoi in Evros close to the Greek-Turkish border, to Ieropigi, Kastoria, on Greece’s border with Albania.

The maintenance agreement covers a period of five years, following the beginning of TAP’s commercial operation in 2020, while the contract also includes pre-operational support.

TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

