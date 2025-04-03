TAP pipeline delivers over 45 bcm of gas to Europe

TAP pipeline delivers over 45 bcm of gas to Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on Thursday held a meeting with Managing Director of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) Luca Schieppati.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku, News.Az reports, citing the Energy Ministry.

The meeting explored the importance of natural gas and infrastructure development in ensuring a reliable energy supply, as well as the ongoing expansion of TAP.

Both sides emphasized that TAP plays a key role in Europe’s energy security, currently supplying 15% of Italy’s gas demand and 18% of Greece’s.

It was noted that to date, over 45 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas have been transported to Europe.

Discussions also covered future steps following the pipeline’s planned expansion by 1.2 bcm in 2026, along with measures to reduce methane emissions.

News.Az