China's BYD, Norway's Corvus Energy partner on maritime battery development

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Norwegian battery company Corvus Energy has signed a new partnership with Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD to develop batteries for ships, News.Az reports, citing ScandAsia.

The agreement was signed at a battery industry event in Shenzhen and is aimed at supporting the shipping industry’s transition toward cleaner and more electric solutions.

The two companies will collaborate on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery systems designed specifically for maritime applications.

Corvus Energy, headquartered in Bergen, is one of the world’s largest suppliers of marine battery systems and says it holds more than half of the global market for zero-emission maritime solutions.

BYD is best known for its electric vehicles, but the company has also expanded rapidly into battery production and energy storage technologies.

News.Az