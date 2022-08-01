Tashkent to host Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Uzbekistan ministerial meting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first trilateral meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs, trade and transport of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will take place in Tashkent on Tuesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Monday, News.Az reports.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is due to pay a visit to Tashkent on Tuesday.

This new trilateral mechanism aims at increasing the coordination and cooperation on issues in the common agenda of the three countries, in particular the Trans-Caspian East-West-Middle Corridor, the Turkish ministry said.





