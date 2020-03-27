Task force: 43 more infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

43 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, the Task Force established by the Cabinet of Ministers told APA.

147 active coronavirus infected people, placed at hospital with special regime, are under doctor control currently in Azerbaijan. Conditions of 6 of them are serious, while 11 of them are mediate-serious, health condition of others is stable. Necessary measures regarding treatment of those are underway.

Relevant measures regarding examination of 3485 people, placed at different quarantine zones, aimed at detection of coronavirus infection cases are continued.

Cases of infection with coronavirus in Azerbaijan are detected among people who arrived in our country from abroad, and on the facts of transmission of infection to each other within the country.

The Task Force urges citizens to seriously comply with the requirements and recommendations of the WHO and the task force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

At the same time, the citizens are required to follow self-isolation measures, not to leave home unless there is a serious need, have minimum contact with other people, and avoid the overcrowded places and to obey special quarantine regime.

We once again call on our citizens to follow the rules of personal hygiene, requirements and recommendations of the World Health Organization and the task force established by the Cabinet of Ministers in a bid to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus into the country.

