+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia's government has strongly criticized the European Union's assessment of the country's backsliding on democratic reforms ahead of its EU accession, accusing Brussels of interfering in domestic affairs.

In presenting a scathing annual report on progress toward accession, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Georgia has "no viable path to the EU at this stage unless conditions change dramatically," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Specifically, the report blames the situation on Georgian government policies – namely a crackdown on political opponents and a policy shift that appears slanted toward Moscow – that have undermined relations with the 27-member bloc.

Georgian parliamentary speaker Shalva Papuashvili accused the bloc of "blackmail", saying that and "pressure on Georgia do not work".

“A bureaucracy imbued with a hidden political agenda, an arrogant attitude, and disrespect for all countries that do not display blind obedience, attempting to make independent decisions and exercise the sovereign right to govern the state,” Papuashvili added.

News.Az