Tbilisi blasts German ambassador over EU enlargment comments

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili has described as a threat a statement by German Ambassador Peter Fischer suggesting that EU leaders are likely to formally confirm soon that the issue of enlargement with respect to Georgia is closed, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

She again accused Fischer of violating international norms and the duties of his post by refusing to maintain contacts with members of the Georgian government. When asked whether they had requested a meeting with the ambassador, Bochorishvili said they had not.

“In general, the duty and function of an ambassador is to facilitate relations between two countries, and when relations become strained, to play a positive role. Instead, we are seeing the opposite. In this case, we are witnessing a severe deterioration in relations,” she added.

Bochorishvili also said statements by Georgian politicians about European diplomats should not be seen as attacks, describing them instead as “a reaction to completely inappropriate actions” and to “the political activity of specific diplomats.”

Fischer has repeatedly criticised Georgian authorities for deviating from democratic standards and has publicly supported protesters claiming their rights were violated, a move that Tbilisi has viewed as interference in internal affairs.

On 24 September, Fischer was summoned to the Georgian Foreign Ministry and accused of “attempts to encourage a radical agenda” and “unfounded attacks on the government.” Germany called the summons “baseless” and lodged a protest with the Georgian chargé d’affaires.

On 19 October, the German Foreign Ministry recalled Fischer for consultations, citing a “smear campaign” against the ambassador. He returned to Tbilisi on 8 November, with Berlin emphasising that he “will continue his active work with the full support” of the German government.

Fischer’s appearance at a protest rally in Tbilisi on 14 November prompted another sharp reaction from the Georgian authorities.

News.Az