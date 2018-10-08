Tbilisi to host 8th International Caspian Energy Forum Kvemo Kartli in November

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 8th International Caspian Energy Forum Kvemo Kartli will be held in Tbilisi in November, according to AzerTag.

Conduction of 8th International Caspian Energy Forum Kvemo Kartli in Tbilisi became the primary focus of the meeting held between Governor of Kvemo Kartli region Shota Rekhviashvili and First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev.

“We welcome the idea of establishing much closer contact between the member companies of the Caspian European Club and Kvemo Kartli region, and are ready to provide a full support on this matter,” Shota Rekhviashvili said. According to the Governor, Caspian Energy Forum Kvemo Kartli will lay the foundation of the long-term, bilateral, mutually beneficial and fruitful cooperation between Kvemo Kartli region and the Caspian European Club which brings together over 5,000 companies from 70 countries of the world.

Active development of agriculture and tourism in this region will be one of the key topics of the two-day Caspian Energy Forum Kvemo Kartli. On the second day there will be a tour arranged to Kvemo Kartli region in order to familiarize entrepreneurs with investment opportunities of the region and with already operating enterprises.

In preparation for the forum, consultations were also held with Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Genadi Arveladze, Head of the National Administration for Tourism under the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Giorgi Chokovadze, as well as with two Deputies Minister of Environment and Agriculture of Georgia Georgi Khanishvili and Nino Tandilashvili.

According to Telman Aliyev, member companies of the Caspian European Club have a keen interest in Georgia, particularly in Kvemo Kartli region. “We will try to do our utmost to attract private investors into the agricultural and tourism sector of Kvemo Kartli region.”

Issues concerning the activity of Caspian Energy Georgia LLC representing interests of the Caspian European Club, Caspian American Club, Caspian Asian Club and Caspian Energy International Media Group were also discussed during the meeting.

