Tbilisi TV Tower illuminated in Azerbaijani flag colors
- 18 Oct 2020 21:11
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 153510
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/tbilisi-tv-tower-illuminated-in-azerbaijani-flag-colors Copied
Today, the TV Tower, one of the main symbols of the Georgian capital Tbilisi, is illuminated with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag.
The TV Tower was decorated on the occasion of October 18 - the 29th anniversary of Azerbaijan's State Independence.
In the evening, the TV Tower began to shine in blue, red and green.