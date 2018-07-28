Teams of the "Sea Cup-2018" international contest’s participating countries conducted training artillery firing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The teams of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, and Kazakhstan entered the training facility on the Caspian Sea as part of the preparation for the" Sea Cup-2018" international contest.

The military seamen successfully conducted the first artillery fire to destroy the floating mines, as well as training on laying-up the ships in various ways.

Now the crews of the ships are to conduct artillery firing on naval and air targets, as well as to work out the procedures on the struggling for the survivability of the ship.

News.Az

