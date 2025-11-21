Tech stocks poised for record $75 billion inflow amid strong demand

The technology sector has seen a strong performance throughout the year, with the Nasdaq rising approximately 14% and reaching an all-time high in late October, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

But they have since ‍stumbled and the tech heavy index dropped 2% on Thursday.

Nonetheless, tech stocks also saw a $4.4 ​billion inflow in the week to Wednesday, ‌BofA said in their weekly round up of flows in and out of world markets.

Elsewhere, it said crypto funds saw a weekly outflow of $2.2 billion, the second largest outflow on ⁠record.

Cryptocurrencies have been caught ​in a broad flight from risk ​assets and on Friday bitcoin and ether fell to multi-month lows.

The BofA note also ‍showed U.⁠S. Treasuries had $8.8 billion of inflows, their biggest inflow since April when ⁠U.S. President Donald Trump's Liberation Day tariffs roiled ‌world markets.