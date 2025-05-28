Teen stabbing attack leaves five dead, four injured in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five teenagers were killed and four were hospitalized as a result of a stabbing attack in Siberia’s Irkutsk Region, the local department of the Russian Investigative Committee said.

"Today, a private house caught fire in the town of Baikalsk in the Irkutsk Region. Bodies of five underage victims were found at the scene," investigators said. "A group of young people gathered at a house. At some point, one of them attacked others with a knife. As a result, four teenagers were killed and four were hospitalized with various injuries. The presumed attacker set the house ablaze and died in the fire," News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Meanwhile, the Irkutsk Region Children’s Rights Commissioner Tatyana Afanasyeva said one of the victims was operated on, while three are receiving psychological assistance.

"As a result of this terrible crime, five teenagers were killed, including the attacker. Four were hospitalized. Three minors are receiving psychological assistance, they are in the state of profound shock. One minor was operated on, and may be transported to Irkutsk for further treatment, depending on his condition," she wrote on Telegram.

Irkutsk Region Governor Igor Kobzev said one of the victims was seriously wounded.

"The wounded children were hospitalized. A 14-year-old teenager with neck wounds is in extremely serious condition," he told TASS

A crimical case was launched.

News.Az