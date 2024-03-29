Tehran appoints new ambassador to Baku, Iranian media says
- 29 Mar 2024 17:31
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 194638
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/tehran-appoints-new-ambassador-to-baku-iranian-media-says Copied
Iran has appointed a new ambassador to Azerbaijan, and he will soon leave for Baku, Iranian media said, citing a source in the Iranian Foreign Ministry, News.az reports.
It is noted that the diplomatic mission of Seyyid Abbas Mousavi, who has served as Iran’s ambassador to Baku since 2020, has ended.