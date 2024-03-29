Yandex metrika counter

Tehran appoints new ambassador to Baku, Iranian media says

  • Politics
  • Share
Tehran appoints new ambassador to Baku, Iranian media says

 Iran has appointed a new ambassador to Azerbaijan, and he will soon leave for Baku, Iranian media said, citing a source in the Iranian Foreign Ministry, News.az reports.

It is noted that the diplomatic mission of Seyyid Abbas Mousavi, who has served as Iran’s ambassador to Baku since 2020, has ended.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      