Foreign Ministry Statement

"The statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia of 7 June 2024, which denies the territorial claims of this country to its neighbors, in fact is nothing other than an intention to divert the international community's attention from the challenges that remain as an obstacle to peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Aykhan Hajizada, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said while commenting on the statement, Newws.az reports.

07 Jun 2024-19:22