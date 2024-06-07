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Foreign Ministry Statement
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Tehran has strongly condemned US sanctions imposed on Lebanese citizens and officials, as well as Iran’s ambassador to Beirut, describing the measures as an “illegal and unjustified” attempt to incite division in Lebanon.22 May 2026-10:48
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Iran’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed as “utterly baseless and rejected” Kuwait’s accusations that Tehran was planning hostile acts against the Gulf state.13 May 2026-13:46
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Iran’s Foreign Ministry has condemned what it described as US violations of a ceasefire and attacks on Iranian assets in the Strait of Hormuz region, warning of “dangerous consequences” and urging UN action.08 May 2026-16:32
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Iran’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed as “unfounded and baseless” allegations made in a statement by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) concerning Tehran’s retaliatory operations during recent US-Israeli strikes on the country.30 Apr 2026-13:05
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Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the burning of the Turkish flag during the so-called “torch march” held in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, on 23 April, describing it as “a manifestation of deeply rooted ethnic hatred”.24 Apr 2026-15:25
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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry welcomes the ceasefire announced between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to a statement.08 Apr 2026-11:55
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Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has reported that there are no new cases of Azerbaijani citizens injured in Iran. Diplomatic missions continue to operate in an intensified mode.02 Mar 2026-12:20
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The Georgian Foreign Ministry has expressed hope that recent developments in Venezuela will lead the Venezuelan authorities to revoke their “recognition” of Georgia’s breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.05 Jan 2026-11:58
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The Georgian Foreign Ministry has expressed concern over what it calls “groundless negative assessments” in the European Commission’s Enlargement Report, accusing EU institutions of spreading political speculation.06 Nov 2025-16:11
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"The statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia of 7 June 2024, which denies the territorial claims of this country to its neighbors, in fact is nothing other than an intention to divert the international community's attention from the challenges that remain as an obstacle to peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Aykhan Hajizada, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said while commenting on the statement, Newws.az reports.07 Jun 2024-19:22
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