Tehran declares one-day public shutdown as cold wave hits

Iranian authorities have announced a one-day shutdown of schools and public offices in Tehran on Wednesday to manage energy consumption amid a significant drop in temperatures.

According to Tehran Province’s task force for optimized energy consumption management, all schools and universities, government offices, institutions, organizations, and trade centers will remain closed, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Essential services, including medical, rescue, and relief centers, will remain operational. Banks will also function, but through a limited number of branches.

The city’s temperature is forecasted to fall to minus 6 degrees Celsius in the evening, with daytime highs reaching just 2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.


