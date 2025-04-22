Tehran hopes for positive outcome in talks with Washington

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran remains committed to safeguarding its national interests in ongoing nuclear negotiations with the United States, according to government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani.

She expressed optimism, suggesting that a favorable agreement for Tehran could be reached in the near future, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"We are not in a hurry, but we are not engaged in any sabotage either. We believe that it is realistic to reach a solid deal [with the US] in a short time, which will take into account [Iran's] national interests," Mohajerani stated during a press conference.

She noted that Tehran views all rounds of talks with the US held in Oman and Rome as having proceeded positively and constructively so far.

The second round of indirect negotiations regarding Tehran’s nuclear activities took place in Rome on April 19, mediated by Oman. The US delegation was led by Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, while Iran was represented by Foreign Minister Araghchi. The two officials are scheduled to meet again on April 26, following technical-level consultations set for April 23.

News.Az