Tehran reiterates Iran will ‘definitely’ respond to Israel

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has declared that Tehran will deliver a definitive response to Israel’s recent attack.

Pleased to receive congratulatory call from Italian FM @Antonio_Tajani. Lengthy discussion focused on region.



Iran reaction to Israeli terrorist attack in Tehran is definitive, and will be measured & well calculated. We do not fear escalation, yet do not seek it—unlike Israel. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) August 25, 2024

“Iran's reaction to Israeli terrorist attack in Tehran is definitive, and will be measured & well calculated,” the minister posted on X, News.Az reports.Araghchi took to the X social media platform to refer to his phone conversation with his Italian counterpart.“Iran's reaction to the Israeli terrorist attack in Tehran is definitive and will be measured & well-calculated. We do not fear escalation, yet do not seek it—unlike Israel,” the minister stressed.Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31.Issuing a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was designed and implemented by US-backed Israel.Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to Israel, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

News.Az