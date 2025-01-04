Temporary flight restrictions imposed at Pulkovo airport in Russia’s St. Petersburg

Temporary flight restrictions imposed at Pulkovo airport in Russia’s St. Petersburg

+ ↺ − 16 px

Temporary restrictions have been imposed on civilian aircraft flights at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport, according to Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya).

"Temporary restrictions on the operation of St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport have been introduced today from 7:45 Moscow time [4:45 GMT] in order to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights," the agency said, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. The agency noted that the airport temporarily does not accept and does not dispatch flights.

News.Az