Ten victims of Azerbaijan Airlines crash identified

The Kazakh Emergency Ministry has sent 235 personnel to the site of the plane crash, News.az reports citing Kazinform .

The bodies of 10 deceased people out of 38 have been so far identified, among them were three nationals of Kazakhstan, three nationals of Russia and four nationals of Azerbaijan.The work of identifying the remaining bodies continues. 20 survivors remain at medical facilities. All 29 persons hospitalized were identified, stated the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.14 nationals of Azerbaijan, including one child, who survived in the plane crash near Aktau, were discharged from Mangistau regional hospital and transported to Azerbaijan.38 died and 29 survived as Baku-Grozny flight J2-8243 operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25.

News.Az