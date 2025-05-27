Tengizchevroil reports steady direct contributions to Kazakhstan’s budget in Q1 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tengizchevroil (TCO) continues to make a significant contribution to Kazakhstan's economy, News.az reports via the latest report from Tengizchevroil.

According to the information, from 1993 through the first quarter of 2025, the company’s direct financial payments to the Republic of Kazakhstan's budget amounted to over $203 billion.

These funds include wages for Kazakhstani employees, purchases of goods and services from local producers and suppliers, payments to state-owned enterprises, as well as dividend payments to the Kazakhstani partner and taxes on royalties, which go to the state budget.



Moreover, TCO also actively supports the development of Kazakhstani content. In the first quarter of 2025, the company invested approximately $458 million in this sector, continuing to contribute to the country's economic growth.

News.Az