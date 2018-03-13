Terrain reconnaissance conducted during Azerbaijani army’s drills - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has visited one of the observation posts of the large-scale exercises, the Defense Ministry repo

The reports of commanders, deputy commanders and chiefs of services of the Army Corpses and formations, including other officials were heard, and tasks for the use of forces and equipment on the ground were clarified.

Having visited the posts established on the territory in the field conditions and in the training points of various ranges, the defense minister gave relevant instructions in connection with the use of military equipment, ammunition, and participation of military personnel in the exercises, as well as the exact accomplishment of tasks and orders.

In accordance with the plan approved by the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the large-scale exercises with the participation of various military branches, formations and military units of Azerbaijani Army started March 12.

The exercises involve up to 25,000 military personnel, up to 250 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 1,000 missiles and artillery systems of different calibers, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 50 army and front-line aviation.

The exercises will last until March 17.

News.Az

